Bengaluru: Heavy rains and poor visibility on the roads resulted in a fatal accident on Thursday evening on the International Airport Road, killing three people on the spot and leaving two others seriously injured, police said.

The BTP police said that a Mahindra XUV car coming towards Bengaluru crossed over the divider after losing control, and rammed into a cab going towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Due to the high speed of the SUV, the cab was fully damaged and all the three passengers in the cab died on the spot, including two women. The two passengers in the SUV also suffered injuries and have been admitted to a hospital by the locals.

The police informed that both the deceased and the injured are yet to be identified. The road accident caused traffic congestion on the airport road for some time.

A case has been registered at a small traffic station.