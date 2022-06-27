Dhanbad: In a significant development, three engineers in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have claimed to have found a unique solution to road accidents caused due to drunk drivers. Ajit Yadav, an engineer working in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, along with two of his friends Manish and Siddharth, have designed a device called 'Safety System Against Alcohol in Vehicle'.

It can be installed in front of the driving seat of any vehicle. The device detects the breath of the driver through a sensor and will not let the vehicle start if the driver is drunk. And if the engine of the car is already running before a drunk driver sits on the driving seat, the engine will stop automatically, the developers said.

The developers also said that most of the accidents involving vehicles transporting coal in the coalfields were caused due to the driver being under the influence of alcohol. So they decided to develop a technique that would stop the drunken driver from riding his vehicle. They are also trying to upgrade the device so to make it more effective.

The developers hope that the central government will approve the product soon in order to introduce it on a commercial scale. District Transport Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh has hailed the innovation hoping it will help bring down road accidents to a great extent.

