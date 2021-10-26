Malappuram: The Kondotti police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly tried to rape a 21-year-old woman in broad daylight. The accused, when his attempt failed, hit the woman with a stone in the face, injuring her badly.

Police zeroed in on the accused after verifying the CCTV footage. Police sources said that the boy has confessed to the crime.

News agency PTI quoted Malappuram SP Sujith Das as saying that the boy has no criminal antecedents and according to the victim had never troubled her before.

The shocking incident took place on Monday noon at Kodangad, Kottukara near Kondotty. According to police, the boy, who followed the woman on her way to college dragged her to the side of the road and tried to force himself on her.

The woman cried out for help and resisted the attempt. When his attempt failed, he picked up a stone and hit the woman in the face. The woman later managed to escape his clutches and ran into a nearby house seeking help. The residents came rushing out in search of the attacker but by then he had escaped from the spot.

Police said the footwear of the boy was recovered from the crime scene and CCTV visuals gave them concrete clues.