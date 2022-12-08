New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday clarified that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jado Yatra does not have any relation with the election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. "We never said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jado Yatra does have any connection with the Assembly election," said Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera to ETV Bharat.

He said that Congress will definitely form a government in Himachal Pradesh. "For Gujarat, let's wait for the final result to come. But we are giving a fight to BJP," said Khera. It is worth mentioning that only a few top leaders of Congress including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did campaigning for the party candidates in Gujarat.

Khera also said that anti-incumbency and price rise are some of the crucial issues that are working in the Assembly elections. The Congress is expecting that the party will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in continuation of the trend which has been witnessed in the state since 1985 where the government changes every five years.

However, in Gujarat BJP is approaching a record-breaking result even as the anti-incumbency factor was prominent during the election. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) with its debut in Gujarat is also expecting to get at least 10 seats. AAP is already in power in Delhi and Punjab besides its presence in Goa.