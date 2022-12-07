Ahmedabad: Votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections will be counted on Thursday at 37 counting centres setup by the Election Commission across 33 districts covering 182 Assembly segments in the State where BJP has been in power for nearly 27 years. A traditional tri-corner contest has become three-cornered with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The penetration of AAP will signify the party's national political growth graph and it will follow its Wednesday wresting away of Delhi Municipal Corporation from the saffron party after 15 years. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Gujarat. If one were to go by this, the BJP is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday. A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray.

Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.

Ahead of this month's elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.