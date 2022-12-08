Hyderabad: With the landslide victory in Gujarat, BJP not only equals the Left Front record of winning for the seventh consecutive times but conditionally will become the longest serving political party in power if it completes its full term. BJP came to power in Gujarat in 1995 and since then for the last 27 years the saffron brigade has been holding the mandate of the people.

The win in 2022 is not only a victory for BJP that has won for the seventh consecutive term equaling the Left Front record in West Bengal but even if BJP completes their five-year term, the party will have the credit of ruling the state for 32 years, two years short of the Left Front that ruled West Bengal for 34 years at a stretch.

The Left Front government came to power in West Bengal in 1977 and ruled the state for the next 34 till Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. The party has been ruling in the state since then. Not only in West Bengal the Left Front has ruled for 19 years in Tripura also with Manik Banerjee as the chief minister.

Not only this, Modi and his brigade has created a record by the maximum number of seats won by any political party in the state. In 1985 led by former chief minister Madhav Singh Solanky, Congress had won 149 seats which was so far the highest number of seats won by any political party in the state. BJP has crossed the mark registering a win in 156 seats in total - not only reaching the three-fourth majority recording the largest victory in the state so far.

There are several other political parties who have ruled the state for a long time. With Pawan Kumar Chamling as the chief minister Sikkim democratic Front has ruled Sikkim for 24 years closely followed by Naveen Pattnaik of Odisha who has become the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term. Gegong Apang has also ruled Arunachal Pradesh for more than 22 years followed by Lal Thanhawla of Mizoram and Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh.