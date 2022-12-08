Hyderabad: The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP Asaduddin Owaisi conceded defeat in Gujarat polls in a tweet on Thursday. He lauded the efforts of his party workers from Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Bihar and councillors. He thanked the Gujarat AIMIM state President Sabir Kabliwala, who was fielded as a candidate in the Jamalpur Khadia constituency and thanked the voters and announced his visit to Gujarat in the first week of January 2023.

Kabliwala's failed attempt to gather the Adivasi-Dalit-Muslim votes secured him 15,677 votes in the Jamalpur Khadia constituency and he was defeated by incumbent Indian National Congress legislator Imran Khedawala, who secured 58,487 votes. Against the perception that Kabliwala would intrude into the Congress share of votes and eventually help BJP's 2012 winner Bhushan Bhat to cruise through, but the AIMIM candidate failed to cut much ice with the voters.