US PRESIDENT FIRST LADY RECEIVED PM MODI AT WHITE HOUSE

Washington (US): US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building. The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House. The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Also read: PM Modi US visit: What we know so far

Prior to the visit to the White House, PM Modi met Gary E Dickerson, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology and H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, of General Electic and CEO of General Electic Aerospace.

PM Modi who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, started his day by attending the 'Skilling for Future' event where he said that India and the United States partnership will serve as the driving engine behind sustainable and inclusive global growth.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (With Agency Inputs)