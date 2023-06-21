New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in New York on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US. The visit also features an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress. Modi will be in the US from June 21-24. He was invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters lawns in New York, ahead of the Yoga event here that will be led by him.

A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters as people in large numbers attended a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga. The overwhelming number of people of Indian origin mixed with a smattering of yoga enthusiasts of other nationalities formed a long queue outside the entrance amid tight security measures ahead of the event. In a boost to India's efforts to raise yoga's global profile, the event at the UN created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities at a yoga session.

Modi emplaned for Washington DC on Wednesday after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. After landing in Washington DC, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

Modi will then attend a background briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

PM Modi will attend a cultural event at Freedom Plaza

He will then arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC.

Modi will attend the 'Skilling for Future Event' at National Science Foundation.

He will then attend a business meeting.

US First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.

US President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. (With Agency Inputs)