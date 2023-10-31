United Nations: The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees told a U.N. emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.

Philippe Lazzarini warned that a further breakdown of civil order following the looting of the agency’s warehouses by Palestinians searching for food and other aid “will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest U.N. agency in Gaza to continue operating.”

Briefings to the Security Council by Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF and a senior U.N. humanitarian official painted a dire picture of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza 23 days after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and its ongoing retaliatory military action aimed at “obliterating” the militant group, which controls Gaza.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66% of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the U.N. humanitarian office said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell that toll includes over 3,400 children killed and more than 6,300 injured. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” she said.

Lazzarini said:. “This surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019.” And he stressed: “This cannot be `collateral damage.’”

Gaza is now hell on Earth-Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the observer State of Palestine, thanked the UN agency briefers for their “moving calls” for action from the field, in a bid to save more Palestinian lives in Gaza, the UN News reported.

He said the UN’s call for 100 trucks a day needed to be heeded.

They are the best face of the UN, he said, expressing appreciation for the Secretary-General’s call for a humanitarian ceasefire at the gates of the Rafah crossing last week.

He told ambassadors “Gaza is now hell on Earth.”

“Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, providing a snapshot of life on the ground there, with more than half the population forcibly displaced, constantly moving and being killed wherever they go.

He said half the homes in Gaza are now damaged or destroyed, with over 1.4 million forcibly displaced. “Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced”, sleeping in cars, the streets, “and still being killed wherever they go”.

“A leaked document prepared by the Israeli Intelligence Ministry...confirms that in fact relocating Palestinians from Gaza to tent cities in Sinai is not a threat we imagined but a reality Israel is trying to impose,” he said, noting that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed to date, including over 3,000 in the south of Gaza, where Israel has pushed - forcibly transferred - hundreds of thousands of people.

“These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people,” he said, emphasizing that one figure explains the magnitude of this “manmade tragedy”: 3,500 Palestinian children have been killed by Israel in just three weeks, more than the annual number of children killed across the world’s conflict zones since 2019, according to Save the Children.

“Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed,” he said, asking Council members how many more days they will wait to say “enough, paralysed, not acting to carry out your duty”, to recognize this is a war against children. “Our children who are, like yours, children of God, children of light. The angels on Earth. Enough darkness, enough death.”

The UN General Assembly, “representing the countries of the world, adopted a resolution grounded in humanity, morality, legality and the rejection of double standards”, he added, while calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce.

He said humanitarians had acted, but there was one important body still not acting: “it is you”.

He said a truce “must happen immediately”, emphasizing that the Council must follow the Assembly’s example and its wisdom and uphold its responsibilities to put an end to the bloodshed. “Thousands more lives hang in the balance.”

It is clear that the Council’s latest draft resolution enjoyed broad support, with 11 votes in favour, three abstentions and one against, he said, adding that the text must serve as basis for a clear and unequivocal position of the Council at this critical juncture.

“Do what the bigger body is doing” he implored, referring to the General Assembly’s non-binding vote on Friday demanding a truce.

Palestinians in Gaza “face death every day and every night,” he said. “Save them. Look at them as human beings”.

He said humanitarians from agencies and in hospitals should be allowed to work, free from the risk of death by bombing.

“Show respect for our inherent dignity, not in words but in deeds, in action…No one should justify our killing or find reasons to give more time to the killer. Call for an end of this assault on an entire nation.”

He also called for an end to the killings in the West Bank by settlers and occupation forces and the forced displacement underway there.

“We have said time and time again there is no military solution to this conflict,” he said. “We are yet to demonstrate there is a peaceful one.”

He called on ambassadors to finally make a two-State solution a reality, and “push the occupation to an end.”

“Every minute counts. Every minute is the difference between life and death for Palestinians in Gaza.”

Israel: We’ll defend ourselves against annihilation- Gilad Erdan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN, said the agricultural villages in southern Israel invaded by Hamas terrorists were peaceful, akin to his grandparents’ village in Transylvania.

“Entire communities were exterminated, only this time the murderers were Hamas Nazis. Entire Israeli families were turned into smoke and ash – no different than the fate my grandfather’s family met in Auschwitz,” he said.

“The brutality of the crimes is not the only thing that the savage Hamas Nazis share with the German Nazis. They both share a common ideology,” he added, to “exterminate the Jews”.

Ambassador Erdan said that the “Ayotallah regime” in Iran “is the modern Nazi regime, and their death squads include Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Houthis, Revolutionary Guard, and other savage jihadists.”

“Just like the Nazi regime, the Ayotallah regime sows death and destruction everywhere it touches,” he said.

Mr. Erdan noted that over 250,000 Israeli civilians have been displaced since their war on Hamas began on 7 October and that millions more are living under constant and indiscriminate rocket fire “at the hands of Hamas, Hezbollah and other jihadists”.

“Does this Council not have anything to say about this? Is this not also part of the situation in the Middle East?” he said, accusing the Security Council of being “silent” when atrocities are committed against innocent Jewish civilians, including children.

“Some Member States have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established, so I will remind you, from this day on each time you look at me, you will remember me what staying silent in the face of evil means,” he said, adding “just like my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on my team and I will wear yellow stars.”

The Ambassador stood up and placed a yellow star on his suit, along with his delegation.

“We will wear this star, until you condemn the atrocities of Hamas and demand the immediate release of our hostages,” he declared, adding “we walk with a yellow star as a symbol of pride, a reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves.”

Ambassador Erdan said antisemites “have been empowered”, and that they are calling for the killing of Jews in several countries around the world. He asked if the Security Council would stand by silently as the hatred against Jews grows, and if it would “take the approach of Chamberlin to appease the Nazis and its sympathizers”, or rather model Britain’s war leader Winston Churchill “to fight evil with blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

He stressed that the Israeli people are strong, “we are unbreakable, and we are going nowhere”.