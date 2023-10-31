ISRAEL PALESTINE CONFLICT WITH OVER 3200 CHILDREN KILLED AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE PREMATURE END OF ACADEMIC YEAR 2023 24 IN GAZA

Hyderabad: With over 3000 children killed in Israel bombardment on Palestine, the Gaza's Ministry of National Education has announced a premature end to the academic sessiojn 2023-24, official sources said. Gaza’s Ministry of National Education announced the heartbreaking news with the following statement: “Due to the martyrdom of many of our students, the 2023/2024 academic year has come to an end.”

According to reports, more than 3,257 children have been killed, including 3195 in Gaza, 33 in the West Bank, and 29 in Israel since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7 and the subsequent Israel bombardment on Palestine. The number of children killings account for 40 percent of the over 7700 people killed in the Israel bombardment.

Reports claimed that the number of children reported killed in three weeks in Gaza was more than the combined killings in armed conflict globally – across more than 20 countries – over the course of a whole year, for the last three years. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA )- the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Palestine saying it has become a “matter of life and death for millions”.