UKRAINIAN MINISTER ON INDIA VISIT FROM SUNDAY LIKELY TO SEEK AID INVITE PM MODI TO KIEV

New Delhi: In the first such visit since Russia's war on the country, Ukraine is sending its deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova to India on a four-day visit from Sunday.

Sources said the aim of the visit is to discuss bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine, and explore global issues of mutual interest. Dzhaparova is scheduled to meet with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri, during her visit.

The war in Ukraine has caused significant damage to the country's energy infrastructure, and Dzhaparova is expected to seek humanitarian aid and equipment for repairs during her visit. Sources said that she is also likely to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kyiv.

During the visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, and exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest. She will also call on the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and meet Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.

Despite holding the presidency of the G20 bloc this year, India has declined to blame its former ally Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and has sought a diplomatic solution while continuing to purchase Russian oil. Prime Minister Modi has had multiple conversations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the conflict, reiterating that there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Over the last 30 years, India and Ukraine have established warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, education, culture, and defense. The visit by Dzhaparova is expected to further strengthen mutual understanding and interests between the two countries, according to an official statement.

