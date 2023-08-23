Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noticed that Indian Tricolour on the ground during the group photo at 15th BRICS summit, makes sure to not step on it, picks it up and kept it with him. On the other hand, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had already stepped on his country’s flag, but when he saw PM Modi, he followed his cue.

Flag of each member country are marked to denote the standing position of the leaders during the group photo at the BRICS Summit. Earlier, Modi met Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

