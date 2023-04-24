MEXICO PRESIDENT TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS FOR 3RD TIME

Mexico City Mexico s president suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula on Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus having previously suffered two bouts of COVID19 President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrado wrote in his social media accounts that it isn t seriousThe comment followed reports in the local press that Lpez Obrador felt faint on Sunday morning and had to cancel his tour something his presidential spokesman denied Lpez Obrador 69 who has ackowledged a history of heart problems wrote that he would isolate for a few days in Mexico CityMy heart is 100 per cent and as I have had to suspend the tour I will be in Mexico City and celebrating although from afar the 16th birthday of his son Jess Ernesto he wrote Lpez Obrador was ill with COVID19 in early 2021 and recovered after receiving what he described at the time as an experimental treatment In January 2022 he announced he had come down with COVID19 a second time amid a spike in coronavirus infections in MexicoLpez Obrador declined to enact mandatory mask mandates and he refused to wear a mask even at the peak of the pandemic unless it was absolutely necessary as on airline flights He famously refused to use Mexico s presidential jet which he recently announced had been sold to TajikistanPresidential spokesman Jess Ramrez did not immediately respond to a question about whether the president would return to Mexico City aboard a commercial airline flight The president said that while he remains in isolation Interior Secretary Adn Augusto Lpez will fill in at the daily presidential morning news briefingsThat could provide a boost for the interior secretary s flagging campaign to win the presidential nomination of Lpez Obrador s Morena party for the 2024 elections Lpez who is not related to the president currently trails Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in most polls on the primary race AP