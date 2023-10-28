Geneva [Switzerland] : World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that WHO has lost touch with its staff, health facilities, health workers, and the rest of its humanitarian partners on the ground in Gaza.

He called for immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access. Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, "We have lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground. This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks to vulnerable patients. We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access."

Similarly, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said UNICEF lost touch with its colleagues in Gaza. Taking to X, Russell stated, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza. I'm extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in #Gaza. All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is facing a "total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians." In a post shared on X, Guterres stated, "The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians. Needs are growing ever more critical & colossal. Food, water, medicine & fuel must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely & at scale."