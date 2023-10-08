Israel calls Hamas attack 'war crime', says 'taking women children captive goes against Islam'

Tel Aviv: Day after it faced an unprecedented attack leaving at least 600 dead, Israel has called Hamas’s brutal attack a "war crime", a video statement from the Israel Defence Forces’ Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Sunday.

In the video statement, IDF posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hagari stated, "Hamas’s brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power.”

Earlier, Hagari said the searches for Hamas terrorists were underway at several besieged towns and that over 400 terrorists have been killed inside Gaza, with dozens more being held captive, according to The Times of Israel.

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed so far as the gun battle between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas intensified on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported. The death toll has been confirmed by the Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip that said 313 Palestinians have been killed and another 1,990 have been wounded in the Gaza Strip. Most of those were apparently killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s retaliatory strikes.