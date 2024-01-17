Tehran (Iran): The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday informed that that two children were killed and three girls injured in the country following Iran's assault on the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan.

Islamabad also strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran, the ministry said in a statement, adding that this violation of its sovereignty is "completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences", Xinhua news agency stated.

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, said the statement. Two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were "destroyed," Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan's Balochistan where "one of the largest headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl was located, the report said. Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported.

Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers. Sistan-Baluchistan is one of Iran's poorest regions and most of the population in the region is Sunni ethnic Baluchis, Al Arabiya News reported."