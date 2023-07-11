New Delhi: India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Tuesday said New Delhi is seeking transformation in ties with Colombo. Kwatra is on an official visit to Sri Lanka to lay the groundwork for the upcoming visit of the Sri Lankan President to New Delhi on July 21.

Kwatra met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe Tuesday morning. After the meeting, Kwatra said, "My discussions earlier today with the Sri Lankan leadership, as also with the Foreign Ministry, were essentially focussed on trying to ensure that the upcoming visit of the President of Sri Lanka is a point of positive transformation in the relationship".

Sri Lankan President's visit is taking place in the backdrop of India extending nearly 4 billion dollars to the island nation to deal with the economic crisis last year. India was also Sri Lanka’s first creditor to offer financing assurances to Sri Lanka, ahead of a crucial $3 billion package from the International Monetary Fund. Further, Kwatra called Wickremesinghe a very strong supporter of the relationship and said India aimed to make his visit a huge success.

A statement issued by the Presidential media division said the meeting took place at the Ministry of Defence and focused on enhancing bilateral relations and working towards future economic and social goals that would benefit both countries' populations.

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe briefed the Indian Foreign Secretary on the government’s reform program aimed at strengthening the country’s economy. He also acknowledged India’s continuous support as a neighbouring ally during the recent economic crisis. Additionally, they discussed President Wickremesinghe’s upcoming official visit to India and the planned activities during the visit.

The presence of the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley, added to the significance of the occasion. In another development, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra also held discussions with Sagala Ratnayaka, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

