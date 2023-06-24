WASHINGTON : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on India, saying it has become the mother of democracy and the US champion of modern democracy and the world is watching the strengthening ties of these two great democracies. He asserted that New India knows its direction and has no confusion about its decisions and resolve.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington, Modi said India's potential was now turning into performance in different spheres. Taking a look around, he said the auditorium there represents a map of India, people from different corners of the country are seen. To a cheering crowd, he announced that a new and proud journey of India-US ties has begun and that he was thankful to President Joe Biden for his efforts in this.

PM Modi's speech at the community event in the US was received with applause and euphoria. He said that be it convergence on global issues or tech transfer, both India and the US were taking strong steps for a better future. People cheered as PM Modi announced that Indian-origin members will now not have to leave the US for H-1B visas.

Modi further said that the India-US partnership was about making the world in the 21st century better again. "Together we are not just forming policies and agreements; we are shaping lives, dreams, and destiny," he said. He recalled the achievements made by India in the spheres of women empowerment and economic growth.

At the White House, PM Modi met with the US President with whom he held talks on issues of mutual and international interests. Modi also visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. Modi also attended a private dinner hosted by Joe Biden. (agency inputs)