INDIA MALDIVES SIGN 10 MOUS RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Male (Maldives): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday along with Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid attended the ceremony for the exchange of 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Maldives. He also attended the gifting of a consignment of Anti-TB medicine to the Maldives in Male.

The MoS is in Maldives for a two-day visit from June 3-4. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Muraleedharan stated that the development partnership between India and Maldives is going stronger. He noted that MoUs will facilitate the implementation of development projects in areas like arts, sports, education and health under India's grant assistance.

MoS Muraleedharan in a tweet stated, "The 10 High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) MoUs exchanged are: 1.Development of Arts Centre in Male' 2. Construction of Lh. Hinnavaru New Council Office 3.Establishment of Mental Health Unit at Abdul Samad Memorial Hospital."

He further stated, "4.Procurement of 4 School Buses for Fuvahmulah,Kulhudhuffushi,N. Kendhikulhudhoo & L. Gan 5. School Digitalization Programme in L. Atoll Education Centre 6. Development of Sh. Milandhoo Running Track 7. Development of Outdoor Gym in Addu City, Hithadhoo Beyrumathi Dhaairaa."

"8. Development of Outdoor Gym in Addu City, Hithadhoo Rasgedhara Dhaairaa 9. Development of Outdoor Gym in Ha. Dhidhdhoo 10. Development of Outdoor Gym in GDh. Vaadhoo," Muraleedharan said in a tweet. Muraleedharan stated that the gifting of consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives will contribute to the Maldivian government's plan to eliminate TB from Maldives.

He tweeted, "Witnessed gifting of consignment of Anti-TB medicine to Maldives @MoHmv, in Male Confident that the medicine will contribute to @governmentmv plan to eliminate TB from Maldives. Health Cooperation is an important pillar of India-Maldives Bilateral Relationship." Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan held a meeting with Abdulla Shahid in Male. The two leaders discussed various matters of bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest. He called Maldives an "important pillar" in India's "NeighbourhoodFirst policy."

Meanwhile, Abdulla Shahid tweeted, "It was good to meet @MOS_MEA V. Muraleedharan during his ongoing visit to the Maldives. We discussed the enhanced partnership of Maldives and India manifested through the multiple engagements between our countries. Reiterated our commitment to maintain and strengthen the #MaldivesIndiaPartnership."

On Saturday, V Muraleedharan inaugurated an eco-tourism zone in Addu City. He was joined by the Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid during the inauguration of the Hithadhoo eco-tourism zone in the Addu City of Maldives.

Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the eco-tourism zone, MoS Muraleedharan further said that this zone, developed under India's grant assistance, would provide space for community activities.

"Delighted to inaugurate Hithadhoo eco-tourism zone in Addu City with Foreign Minister H.E. @abdulla_shahid & Mayor @AdduCityCouncil H.E. @DhekunuNizar. The Tourism zones developed under India's grant assistance will add to efforts of @governmentmvto make Addu a tourism hub," the MoS added in a tweet. (ANI)