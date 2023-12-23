INDIA GETS CONSULAR ACCESS TO THOSE ONBOARD GROUNDED FLIGHT IN FRANCE INDIAN MISSION IN FRANCE

New Delhi: India has been granted consular access to those onboard a Nicaragua-bound flight that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, said the Indian embassy in France.

The flight had originated from the United Arab Emirates and was due for refuelling in France.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. The embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation situation the well-being of passengers", the Indian embassy in France said in a post in X.

As per sources, a Nicaragua-bound flight with over 300 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking.

According to Paris prosecutors, on Thursday (Dec 21) the aircraft was detained after an anonymous tipoff. The local officials, in the eastern Marne region on Friday, said that a judicial investigation has been launched into the trip's conditions and purposes.

French media, which includes BFM TV and France 3, said that authorities were investigating the suspicion of human trafficking.