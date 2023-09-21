MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during weekly media briefing on Thursday

New Delhi: Amid growing tension between the two nations, India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India citing "interference of Canadian diplomats in Indian affairs" even as the MEA alleged that the country was becoming a 'safe haven' for terrorists.

The move comes shortly after India suspended its Visa services in Canada citing "security concerns". "The Canadian diplomatic presence in India is larger than what India has and accordingly needs to be downsized...there should be parity in strength," said foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a media briefing on Thursday.

"Expect a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence in India as we feel there should be parity of strength, rank equivalence by both sides," he said. Answering a question on the parity of diplomatic presence between India and Canada, Bagchi said that India has seen Canadian diplomatic interference in its internal affairs.

The MEA spokesperson said the larger issue was that of terrorism, terror-funding and safe havens being provided to terrorists abroad. "Terrorism is being funded and supported by our western neighbour Pakistan, but the issue of safe havens and places to operate are being provided abroad, including in Canada," Baghchi said.

"We would want the Canadian government to not provide safe havens to terrorists and to take action against those who are facing terrorism charges or send them here to face charges...We've sought either extradition request or assistance related to that, at least more than 20-25 individuals we've requested over the years but the response has not been helpful at all," he added.

On increasing security at the Indian Consulate in Canada, the MEA Spokesperson said, "We have always believed that it is the host government's responsibility to provide security." India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The row erupted following Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the separatist leader.

The MEA responded strongly to Canada's allegations calling them "politically driven". Asked whether New Delhi has apprised its views to its leading allies on the diplomatic row with Canada, Bagchi said India has conveyed its position.