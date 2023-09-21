INDIA CANADA ROW AGENCY WITHDRAWS NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF VISA SERVICES FOR CANADA

New Delhi: Hours after it stated the suspension of Visa services for Canada amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a pro-Khalistani activist, the agency - BLS International - hired by India for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians has withdrawn notice on suspension of services from their website.

Earlier in the day, the Indian government had announced the suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens "till further notice." The move came in the wake of a bitter international dispute over allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration possesses intelligence connecting New Delhi to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan Sikh activist.

The decision to halt visa issuance was officially communicated through BLS International, an online visa application centre, citing "operational reasons."

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a fervent advocate for Sikh independence, was fatally shot two months ago, a tragic event that has become the epicentre of an increasingly strained relationship between India and Canada. While Sikh organizations have hailed Nijjar as a human rights activist championing their cause, the Indian government has labelled him a criminal.

The tensions reached a new zenith when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly acknowledged on Monday that his government was actively investigating "credible allegations" suggesting that Indian government agents may have been involved in the June 18 assassination. Nijjar met his tragic demise when he was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

In reflection of the hardening of its position, India on Wednesday advised all its nationals living in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes as well as "criminal violence" in that country.