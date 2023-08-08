Alwar: The visa of Anju Thomas, a married Indian woman, who has travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married Nasrullah, a Pakistani man whom she met and fell in love on Facebook, is likely to be extended for a year.

On Monday, Nasrullah made the news public through a video putting rumours of Anju's return to rest. Nasrullah made this video while standing outside the office of Pakistan's Interior Ministry. In the video, he said Anju's visa has been extended for one year and she will stay in Pakistan for the same period.

Anju had gone to Pakistan's capital Islamabad a few days ago, and her visa will be valid only till August 20. Nasrullah had recently said that he went for a visa extension in the Ministry of External Affairs. However, according to reports, Anju and Nasrullah have not yet received the necessary documents related to the extension of the visa. According to the information received earlier, Nasrullah has handed over the necessary documents requested by the Ministry of External Affairs.

It is believed that before the expiry date, the Ministry of External Affairs of Pakistan will hand over the one-year extension visa to Anju. After she got married to Nasrullah, Anju also received countless gifts and a plot of land in Pakistan. A pre-wedding video was also released. On the other hand, Anju's husband Arvind alleged that she had reached Pakistan without telling him and her two children. Arvind also lodged an FIR saying he is under threat from Nasrullah and Anju, who can kill him. He had also complained about Anju's two marriages. The FIR also mentions a possible threat to his children whom Anju threatened to take to Pakistan by force. In such a case, Anju has to face interrogation by the security agencies if she comes to India.