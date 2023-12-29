Can't imagine he is gone: Vijayakanth's schoolmate shares his memory of late actor

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): The passing away of legendary Tamil actor Vijayakanth has taken his fans by shock. Obeisances are pouring in, people attached to him are taking a trip down the memory lane.

One of them is Balasubramanian. A former assistant engineer of the state electricity board in the Navamalai near Pollachi, Coimbatore district, he had the good fortune of meeting his school mate Vijayakanth when the latter was shooting for Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran.

Bala reminded him of their school days and then both sat together to look back in time.

Vijayakanth was a student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School in Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram Taluk, Tirunelveli District. However, he was never good at studies and his parents ensured he stayed at a hostel. "In 1966-1967, we studied 9th B section together. We sat together on the same bench in 1967-1968. He left the school after 1968," Bala said.

During those days, only the rich could afford a hostel. "It was out of bounds for the poor. But Vijaykanth did stay in hostel. he however picked it up on time. We are extremely proud of his achievements as an actor," he told ETV Bharat.

"During the shooting of Chinna Gounder, he praised me in front of everybody saying that I was the only person who knew him well," he added.

Vijaykanth's original name was Vijayaraj, but director MA Khaja changed it to Vijayakanth. "Whenever he came to Pollachi, I visited him personally. After joining politics, his heart was always for the Tamil culture," he said.