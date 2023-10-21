Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest dance track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, from filmmaker Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3, will be unveiled on Monday. In anticipation of this, Salman Khan on Saturday took to his social media handle to share a captivating solo still of Katrina Kaif and expressed his pleasure of dancing with her.

Dropping the post on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Kat you have killed it! Always a pleasure to dance with you. Watch Tiger and Zoya in the party track #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The picture shows Katrina Kaif in a black crop top and skirt, complemented by a lemon-green shrug. Adorned with silver earrings, she exudes a sultry expression.

Subsequently, Katrina Kaif also shared the same photo on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption, "Aa rahe hai hum……. #LekePrabhuKaNaam.... Song dropping on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Reacting to their post, a netizen commented, "Can't wait for Zoya." Another wrote, "Always a pleasure seeing you both together."