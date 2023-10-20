Hyderabad: The sneak peek of the first song from the highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, starring superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was revealed on Friday, October 20. This track, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, is expected to be an upbeat party number, and it's generating immense excitement among fans.

Notably, it marks the maiden collaboration between Salman Khan and the renowned singer Arijit Singh. The teaser offers a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's glamorous avatars, showcasing their sizzling chemistry and energetic dance moves set to a lively tune. The music for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have lent their soulful voices to the song.

Fans are thrilled about this collaboration and have shared their enthusiasm on YouTube, where the teaser was released. One fan expressed, "First time Arijit Singh singing for Salman Khan. This is epic and a song to be cherished forever." Another fan commented, "Double tadka 🔥 Arijit Singh & Salman Khan." It's evident that this song is expected to become an instant chartbuster.