Hyderabad: Sudha Murty, the esteemed teacher, philanthropist, and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, has often expressed her deep affection for the world of cinema. In a recent interview, she enthusiastically shared her passion for movies and said Alia Bhatt's performance in Raazi had moved her a great deal.

Over the years, Sudha Murty's favorite stars have evolved, reflecting the changing landscape of Indian cinema. From the legendary Dilip Kumar and the ever-charming Rajesh Khanna to the versatile Hrithik Roshan and the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, she has enjoyed their performances in different phases of her life. Her admiration also extends to the perfectionist Aamir Khan and the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, both of whom have left a lasting impact on her.

When it comes to female actors, Sudha's love affair with films goes back to the late 1950s when she became an ardent fan of the graceful Vyjanthimala. Her fascination continued through the years, encompassing timeless actors like Nargis, who mesmerized audiences with her exceptional acting prowess. In recent times, Sudha found herself deeply moved by the incredible talent of Alia Bhatt, whom she considers a remarkable actor.

One particular film that struck a profound emotional chord with Sudha was Raazi, featuring Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Talking about the film, the septuagenarian multi-hyphenate lady confessed that Meghna Gulzar's directorial was an overwhelming watch. Sudha further said she couldn't help but shed tears while watching the film, a testament to Alia's exceptional acting abilities.

Earlier, during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and an interview with a renowned film critic, Sudha said that she cherishes discussing films at length with her family and friends. Surprisingly, she also revealed that had she not pursued a career in engineering, she would have undoubtedly ventured into the realm of film criticism.

