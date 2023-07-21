ALIA BHATT REVEALS WHAT SHE ASPIRES DAUGHTER RAHA TO BE WHEN SHE GROWS UP NOT AN ACTOR

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her forthcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Friday, the actor was spotted promoting the romantic drama at a Mumbai event alongside her co-star Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar. During the event, Alia fondly spoke about her eight-month-old Raha and stated that she feels her baby girl would grow up to be a scientist.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Alia could be seen in a sky-blue saree and bindi and she looked very pretty. She could be heard saying, "When I look at my daughter, I say, 'Tu toh scientist banegi' (You will become a scientist) because I wanted to be a scientist." The video received mixed reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "She will play the role of a scientist." Another user wrote, "Le Karan Johar after 20 years making movie name Scientist." The majority of the netizens, however, asserted that Raha will undoubtedly follow in the footsteps of her parents, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, and become an actor. A person commented, "To fir 3 idiots ke lesson ka kya? Barbaad?" Another commented, "Ranbir Kapoor ke beti hai actor bohot achi banegi." One more wrote, "Raha mother's side father's side ka tradition barkarar rakhegi, acting pe hi ayegi." A comment read, "Last me heroine hi banegi." Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April last year. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of the same year.