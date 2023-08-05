WATCH SIDHARTH MALHOTRA KIARA ADVANI RETURN FROM HOLIDAY VICKY KAUSHAL SALMAN KHAN SPOTTED OUT AND ABOUT IN CITY

Mumbai: A bunch of Btown celebs were spotted all around the city of Mumbai as reported by a paparazzo. One of Bollywood's favourite jodis, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently clicked by the paps at the airport, as they returned from their vacation to Italy.

The couple had been holidaying in Italy to celebrate Kiara's 31st birthday, and a recent video of them dragging their huge luggage bags to the airport also started circling the internet. According to recent updates, the couple returned to the city on Friday night. Praising the couple, a netizen wrote in the comments section "What a beautiful couple Masha Allah (heart emoji) Nazar na lage kisiki".

Vicky Kaushal was also spotted by paparazzi at an event on Friday night in the city. The actor looked all dapper in a stripped double-breasted suit and paired it with the classics, a white shirt, black tie and black shoes. Several fans flocked to the comment section and came up with praises for Vicky's suave look. A user wrote, "National crush" (heart emoticons), while another user commented "Motivation + hardwork = sauces.. That what vickey achieved.. He's inspiration for us..".

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted in the city, as the star was seen attending the birthday bash of his younger brother Arbaaz Khan. Netizens rushed to the comment section with interesting responses about Salman's outfit, as he chose to wear pink pants for the event. A user commented, "Bhai promoting barbie Oppenheimer alone" (Laughing Emoticon), while another user wrote, "I knew it! Tiger is actually the Ken of Barbie Bollywood."

