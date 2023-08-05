Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani successfully completed a week in theaters. The film headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has crossed Rs 80 crore mark in the domestic market and is going strong at the box office as it continues to lure audiences to the cinema halls.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a slight growth on Friday. The film raked in Rs 6.90 crore on day 8 while box office collections for the previous day closed at Rs 6.20 crore nett in India. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 178 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has so far minted over Rs 80.23 crore nett in the domestic market. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark globally on day 4.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karans' return to direction after a break of 7 years. The film also reunited Ranveer and Alia for the second time after their maiden outing in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The romantic drama is infused with the elements of a complete family entertainer and bosts of the cast that includes veterans like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

The film is bankrolled by Karan's banner Dharma Productions and hit 3200 screens on July 28. Interstingly, Alia and Ranveer's film opned with zero to no compettition as far as Hindi releases are concerned, however, Christopher Nolan's Oppenhiemer proved to be a tough compettior as the biographical drama made more money in India than KJo's highly anticipated film.

WATCH | Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's reaction on watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani