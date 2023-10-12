VIVEK AGNIHOTRI EXPRESSES HAPPINESS AS OSCARS LIBRARY ACCEPTS THE VACCINE WAR SCRIPT FOR ACADEMY COLLECTIONS

Hyderabad: Film director Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Vaccine War may not have earned well at the box office, but the movie is undoubtedly getting noticed. On Thursday, the director took to his social media handle to express his happiness, mentioning that the script for The Vaccine War has been invited and accepted into the collection of the Oscar library.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek Agnihotri dropped a screenshot of the mail that he received from the Academy and wrote in the caption, "I am proud that the script of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has been invited and accepted in the ‘Academy Collections’ by the library of Oscars.org. I am happy that for hundreds of years more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes."

Director Vivek Agnihotri previously told a news agency that when The Kashmir Files was put on hold during the Covid lockdown, he started researching with the scientists of ICMR and NIV who made our own vaccine possible. He said the scientists fought a war waged against India not only by foreign agencies but also by our own people. "Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest, and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country," he said.