Hyderabad: Film director Vivek Agnihotri has heaped rare praise on a popular Bollywood actor. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker expressed his admiration for Alia Bhatt for her talent and the way she handles herself with maturity. Vivek also revealed that he is a fan of Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Vivek stated that he always admires Alia's work and considers her to be a part of his family. The director said that he likes the way Alia has evolved as an actor in the past few years. Vivek went on to praise the actor and said that she possesses creative brilliance, which is why he admires her growth and her public demeanour so much. He said, "Whenever there is a discussion, I refuse to accept anything negative about her." He further stated that she is a classic example of how an actor should mature.

The Kashmir Files director has also doled out praise for South actor Allu Arjun and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Vivek said, "Pallavi (Joshi) and I saw her film Mimi and thought she gave a mature and competitive performance." For the unversed, both Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor (male and female) National Film awards this year for Pushpa and Gangubai Kathiwadi respectively. Kriti Sanon also won the Best Actor (female) National Film award for Mimi.