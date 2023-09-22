TANUSHREE DUTTA REFUSES TO SPEAK ABOUT NANA PATEKAR VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SAYS THEY NEED MY NAME TO RUN THEIR FILMS

Hyderabad: Actor and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, recently slammed Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri for using her name. Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018. She said that in 2009, Patekar had harassed her while they were filming for the movie Horn Ok Please. After raising her voice against Patekar, she even filed a written complaint to the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) alleging damage to her property and reputation. Later, Rakhi Sawant took her spot in the film.

Recently, while attending a press conference in Mumbai, Tanushree was told that those who she claimed destroyed her career were having a successful journey. In response to this, Tanushree said, "Why are we discussing them?" She stated that she no longer interacts with people like Vivek Agnihotri or Nana Patekar so why discuss them? She continued by saying that she does not want to promote them by discussing about them. "Even today, they need my name to run their films," she said. The actor stated that even in 2008 when she had a dispute with Nana Patekar, his movie was not doing well at the box office. She also said that they approached her for a cameo to sell their films.

Tanushree further added that even in the present day, Nana Patekar is not able to sell his films on his own, and thus, she said, "He incites the media so that the media can ask me questions about his films and I, like a volcano, will say something which will give fame to his film. They are already on the road anyway."