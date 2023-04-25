VIJAY VARMA GETS MOCKED FOR DATING TAMANNAAH BHATIA FANS REACT SHE HAS GOOD TASTE

Hyderabad Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are seemingly in no mood to hide their relationship any longer The rumoured lovebirds were spotted together after a dinner date in Mumbai on Monday night The video of Vijay and Tamannaah from their dinner date is doing rounds on the internet evoking varied reactions from netizens The actor is getting mocked by trolls for dating the diva while fans jumped in his defense A video of Tamannaah and Vijay being spotted after a supposed dinner date was shared by a paparazzo on social media The couple was seen in a chill and relaxed mood even though they noticed paps enthusiastically recording them The duo also waved at the photogs as they zoomed out together in a car Soon after the video of Tamannaah and Vijay s dinner date landed on social media it invited trolls for the Mirzapur star The actor was mocked for dating the diva Taking a dig at Vijay a user wrote Can t believeshe said yes to him while another said kalyug hai bhaikcuh bhi ho sakta hailangoor ke haath me angoor READ Vijay Varma lovingly calls rumorued GF Tamannaah Bhatia this and it will leave you ROFLMeanwhile fans of Vjay and Tamannaah were quick to respond to the trolls on social media Reacting to trolls a fan wrote But jo bhi hoActor dhansu hai itsvijayvarma My favrt one 🙌😎 while another chimed in They seem like a nice and genuine couple A fan even lauded Tamannaah s choice and wrote She has good taste Vijay and Tamannaah first made headlines last December when their kissing video from a New Year party stormed the internet The alleged couple will be seen sharing screen space in the second installment of Netflix s highly anticipated anthology Lust Stories 2