Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is reportedly dating Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia is known. But did you know that Vijay has a loving nickname for his ladylove? The actors are yet to confirm their alleged romance which is not hush-hush any longer courtesy of the New Year kiss video which stormed social media last year. Vijay, however, keeps fans guessing with his cryptic posts and the actor did the same during his recent chit-chat with fans online.

On Monday, Vijay connected with his fans on Instagram. The actor held an Ask Me Anything session and answered to a motley of questions that his fans were curious to know about. From his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in an upcoming film to when the trailer of Lust Stories 2 is dropping, Vijay's fans had some interesting queries to make. Talking of Lust Stories 2, the Netflix anthology will feature Vijay and his rumoured ladylove together.

During the online Q&A session with fans, Vijay apparently confirmed that Tamannaah is his 'fav.' One of the questions which seems to be coming from those who know the couple well or Tamannaah herself reads: "You like Tamatar?" To which Vijay replied saying "my fav" with two tomato emojis. For those who are scratching their heads wondering what this means, there is a background story attached to "Tamatar."

In February, Vijay's crime-drama series Dahaad premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Vijay, Sonakshi Sinha, and Dahaad team attended the premiere at the film fest. Back then, Tamannaah took to Instagram Stories to extend wishes to the whole team which was later reshared by Vijay with "Thanks Tamatar" written on it. Now that's a funny nickname that Vijay apparently has for his rumoured GF Tamannaah.