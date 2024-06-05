Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Two Independents Leave Their Mark In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Two of the candidates, who contested as Independents in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, performed well even though they were defeated.

The Independents who left their mark are Tiger Jairam Mahato and Devendra Nath Mahato. Both are youth leaders and are popular among the voters of their respective constituencies.

While Jairam Mahato contested from Giridih, Devendra Nath Mahato fought in Ranchi. Both have stood third in their seats.

In Giridh, AJSU candidate Chandra Prakash Choudhary came first, JMM's Mathura Prasad Mahato second and Tiger Jairam Mahato stood third by bagging 3.47 lakh votes. Tiger Mahato's defeat margin is 103817 votes.

In Ranchi, BJP's Sanjay Seth won followed by Congress's Yashaswini Sahay in the second position and Devendra Nath Mahato as stood third. Devendra Nath Mahato has bagged 1.32 votes, registering a defeat margin of 5.32 lakh. He is a resident of Silli and has a post-graduate degree.

Overall, seven Independents have won from constituencies across India. These are namely Rajesh Ranjan alias Puppu Yadav from Bihar's Purnea, Vishal (Dada) Prakashbapu Patil from Maharashtra's Sangli, Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa from Punjab's Faridkot, Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai from Dam and Diu, Abdul Rashid Sheikh from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Mohmad Haneefa from Ladakh.

In 2019, four Independents reached the Parliament while in 2014, the figure was three.

