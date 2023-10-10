VIGNESH SHIVAN AND NAYANTHARA SET MAJOR COUPLE GOALS IN PICTURES FROM RECENT HOLIDAY

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife, actor Nayanthara are on a trip accompanied by their twin boys -Uyir and Ulag. The couple celebrated the first birthdays of their boys in Malaysia, and their vacation seems to be far from ending. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his social media handle and dropped a series of pictures from Malaysia, featuring himself and his wife Nayanthara.

Dropping the pictures on his Instagram handle, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "avalodirukkum Oru vidha snehithan aanaaen." He dedicated these lines to his wife from the lyrics of the song titled Naan Pizhai from the romantic comedy movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. In the images, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen in casual outfits, and happily posing on the streets of Malaysia. Nayanthara is seen donning a green sweatshirt paired with hunter-green pants and white shoes. Vignesh, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a white T-shirt beneath an off-white shirt paired with black pants and matching sneakers.

Soon after the post was shared, their fans swarmed the comment section and filled it with compliments. A fan wrote, "nice photo." Another commented, "Stunning and stylish couples. Looking happy and handsome together bro." One more fan commented, "Nayan wiki..my fav celebrity couple." A netizen commented, "Aww king and queen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which earned over Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office. Next up, she will be in her 75th film, which is currently under production. She will also be seen in Sashikanth's Tes' and Mannangatti Since 1960 in her kitty. While Vignesh is currently busy with the pre-production work of his forthcoming project, wherein actor-director Pradeep Antony will be playing the lead role.