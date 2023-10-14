Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie Leo, slated to be released on October 19. With only five days left for the film's release, fans eagerly await to see the outcome of Lokesh and Vijay's second collaboration after Master which released in 2021. Adding to the anticipation around Leo release, Trisha Krishnan, who plays lead in the film, dropped interesting pictures from film's making.

The action thriller features an impressive ensemble cast with the iconic Trisha Krishnan taking the lead role. After a lengthy 14-year break, Trisha and Vijay's on-screen reunion has also added to the film's allure. In the excitement leading up to the movie's upcoming release, glimpses of the two actors have gone viral on the internet after Trisha shared it on Instagram.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan portray a married couple. According to reports, Kumbalangi Nights star Mathew Thomas and Tamil child actor Iyal will be seen essaying their on-screen kids. The pictures show the couple enjoying family time, bringing back memories for fans who enjoyed watching them work together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Apart from Vijay and Trisha, Leo will also feature Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, and Kannada action star Arjun Sarja in interesting roles. The film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast of actors including Nivin Pauly, Priya Anand, Arjun Das, Mysskin, Jaffer Siddiq, Mansoor Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Gautham Menon, Babu Antony, and more.