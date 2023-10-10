Hyderabad: Even before the release of the highly-anticipated film Leo, starring Vijay, the movie is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. What was initially expected to be a blockbuster has now become embroiled in a controversy regarding unpaid salaries for 1300 dancers who performed in the song Naa Ready. The song, which was released as the first single from the film, garnered positive reviews and created significant buzz. However, the dancers who showcased their talents alongside Vijay have alleged that they have not received their salaries for their hard work, even after four months since the shoot.

In a video that has gone viral, Riyaz Ahmed, one of the 1300 dancers, can be seen pleading for the payment of their pending dues. He displayed his identity card as proof of his involvement in the song and expressed his frustration with the situation. Despite reaching out to the film's team for clarification, they claim to have received vague responses and no concrete solution.

The delay in paying these dancers, who played an integral part in the song's success, has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage. Leo is reported to have been produced on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore and is anticipated to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Questions have arisen as to how a film of such magnitude could overlook the financial dues of the dancers.