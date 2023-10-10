Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo embroiled in controversy as Naa Ready song dancers allege unsettled salaries
Published: 2 hours ago
Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo embroiled in controversy as Naa Ready song dancers allege unsettled salaries
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Even before the release of the highly-anticipated film Leo, starring Vijay, the movie is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. What was initially expected to be a blockbuster has now become embroiled in a controversy regarding unpaid salaries for 1300 dancers who performed in the song Naa Ready. The song, which was released as the first single from the film, garnered positive reviews and created significant buzz. However, the dancers who showcased their talents alongside Vijay have alleged that they have not received their salaries for their hard work, even after four months since the shoot.
In a video that has gone viral, Riyaz Ahmed, one of the 1300 dancers, can be seen pleading for the payment of their pending dues. He displayed his identity card as proof of his involvement in the song and expressed his frustration with the situation. Despite reaching out to the film's team for clarification, they claim to have received vague responses and no concrete solution.
The delay in paying these dancers, who played an integral part in the song's success, has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage. Leo is reported to have been produced on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore and is anticipated to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Questions have arisen as to how a film of such magnitude could overlook the financial dues of the dancers.
Additionally, Vijay, who is a prominent figure in the film, is facing scrutiny as some view him as an unsaid producer of the film. Calls for him to address the situation and ensure the dancers receive their rightful compensation have grown louder. In response to the controversy, some of the affected dancers attempted to approach the Chennai City Police Commissioner. However, they were reportedly advised to first seek assistance from the related police station and the dancers' association before involving the commissioner's office. As the release date of Leo approaches, the unresolved salary issue remains a point of contention, leaving fans and the film industry curious about how this controversy will impact the movie's success.