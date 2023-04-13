Mumbai The trailer of the upcoming streaming film UTurn was unveiled on Thursday The film is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a Uturn illegally and don t realise that this UTurn can change the course of their life The film s trailer depicts the journey of Radhika essayed by Alaya F who is a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper In the film she investigates multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover After concluding that motorists taking a Uturn are the root cause for this she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue However her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the Uturn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspectSubinspector Arjun Sinha played by Priyanshu Painyuli is involved to uncover the case During the course of the investigation the police uncover a more sinister connection All those who have taken the Uturn have ended up dead and there is strong evidence linking Radhika to these deaths However multiple supernatural occurrences entangle them into a dark web of secretsAlso read Amit Trivedi spent four years working on Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat musicTalking about the film Alaya said UTurn is a supernatural thriller that will keep the audience on edge Stepping into the shoes of my character Radhika was an incredible experience She is curious and inquisitive just like me but perhaps a lot braver This is one of those characters that challenged me as an actor but I learned so much through the process of shooting this film She further mentioned It feels great to be a part of a story with an authentic and strong message One UTurn can cost your life I am sure that the viewers are in for a lot of surprising elements in the movie So please don t miss it Helmed by Arif Khan UTurn is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapooor s Balaji Telefilms Limited The film features an ensemble cast of Rajesh Sharma Aashim Gulati Shreedhar Dubey Sahil Takhi and Apoorva Suman This film will drop on ZEE5 on April 28 2023 With agency inputs