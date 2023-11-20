TRISHA MANSOOR ALI KHAN CONTROVERSY NCW DIRECTS POLICE CHIEF TO ACT AGAINST ACTOR FOR HIS DEROGATORY REMARKS

Hyderabad: Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan is facing severe criticism following derogatory comments aimed at Trisha Krishnan. Khan's comments received widespread criticism from numerous celebrities. In a new development, the National Commission For Women (NCW) has urged the DGP Chennai Police to invoke IPC Section 509 B against Mansoor Ali Khan.

Khan's distasteful remark about regretting not having a scene involving intimate proximity with co-star Trisha has sparked outrage. Trisha promptly responded, vowing to never share screen space with him again. This garnered support from NCW, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj and singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA).

NCW directs police chief to act against actor for his 'derogatory remarks'

Instead of apologising, Khan issued a clarification, which didn't quell the backlash. The National Commission for Women stepped in, expressing deep concern and directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B. They emphasised the necessity to condemn remarks normalising violence against women.

Taking to social media, the NCW shared their concern about Khan's comments, highlighting the need for invoking legal measures. The controversy arose from Khan's remarks during an interview about not having scenes with Trisha during a film shoot in Kashmir. Trisha condemned the remarks as sexist, disrespectful, and repulsive.

After the video went viral, director Lokesh Kanagaraj supported Trisha, denouncing Khan's misogynistic comments. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also condemned Khan's behavior, highlighting a pattern of such behavior going unchecked. The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) also strongly condemned Khan's comments and demanded a public apology. SIAA even contemplated suspending Khan's membership until he apologized to Trisha and other actresses he disparaged.

Khan, under fire for his remarks, defended himself, attributing the controversy to 'vested interests' distorting his comments, despite facing widespread criticism for his disrespectful and sexist remarks.