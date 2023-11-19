Hyderabad: Recently, a video featuring Mansoor Ali Khan surfaced on social media, where he made derogatory comments about actor Trisha Krishnan during an interview. This led to widespread criticism from various prominent figures in the industry. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, and actor Khushbu Sundar were among those who strongly condemned Mansoor's behavior.

Trisha Krishnan took to social media (formerly Twitter) to express her dismay over Mansoor's remarks: "I strongly condemn Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan's vile and disrespectful remarks about me. His comments were sexist, disrespectful, and in very poor taste. I have no intention of working with someone who exhibits such behavior, and I vow to avoid any collaboration with him in my future film endeavors."

According to reports, Mansoor made inappropriate comments in his regional language during the interview, expressing disappointment about not having scenes with Trisha in a film and referencing past instances of intimate scenes with other actresses.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for being vocal about women being mistreated in Tamil film industry, slammed Mansoor's behavior, highlighting how such attitudes from influential men often go unchallenged. She shared past incidents involving Mansoor's inappropriate behavior and emphasized the normalization of such conduct within the industry.

Khushbu Sundar, a member of the National Commission for Women, pledged to take action against Mansoor for his misogynistic comments. She expressed her determination to address such behavior that demeans women, including herself and her colleagues.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Trisha and Mansoor in his latest release Leo, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the necessity of respecting all professionals and condemning any form of disrespect, especially towards women, in the entertainment industry. Lokesh took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour."