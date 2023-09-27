Hyderabad: The Malayalam film 2018-Everyone is a Hero will represent India at the Oscars 2024, the Film Federation of India announced here on Wednesday. The film, starring Tovino Thomas, achieved unprecedented success within the Malayalam cinema industry when it was released in May this year, becoming the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history.

This survival drama revolves around the resilience of humanity in the face of adversity, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2018 floods that ravaged parts of Kerala. Girish Kasaravalli, a renowned filmmaker and chairman of the selection committee, highlighted the film's significant theme of climate change and the challenges faced by people in the context of societal development during a press conference.

Ravi Kottarakara, the President of FFI, disclosed that a rigorous selection process involving a 16-member committee, led by Kasaravalli, was conducted to choose India's submission. From a pool of 22 films, including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu), Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi), and August 16, 1947 (Tamil), the Malayalam film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph emerged as the deserving choice.

2018 achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest Malayalam film to reach the 100-crore mark in global box office collections. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with an ambitious budget, the film boasts a stellar cast that includes Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, and Tanvi in lead roles.