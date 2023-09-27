THIS ONE IS FOR KERALA SAYS TOVINO THOMAS AS HE WINS BEST ASIAN ACTOR AT SEPTIMIUS AWARDS FOR 2018

Hyderabad: Actor Tovino Thomas, who has established himself as one of the most sought-after young talents in Malayalam cinema, became the first South Indian actor to win the Best Asian Actor award for his performance in 2018: Everyone Is a Hero. The event was held on Tuesday at the Septimius Awards in the city of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Celebrating the win, the actor took to his social media handle to express his gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Tovino dropped a series of pictures of himself holding the trophy and penned down a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. In 2018, Kerala began to fall when unexpected floods knocked on our doors. But then the world saw what Keralites were made of…"

He further wrote, "Thank you SEPTIMIUS AWARDS for selecting me as the Best Asian Actor. It will always remain close to my heart… What makes this international recognition special is that this is for my performance in the movie 2018. This one... is for Kerala."

Written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018: Everyone Is a Hero is inspired by real-life incidents. The movie centres around resilience, survival, and the human spirit in the face of adversity. It is well-received by moviegoers across the nation because of its natural depiction of the terrifying experience of the survivors of Kerala's biggest natural disaster in a century.