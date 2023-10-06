Hyderabad: In June 2020, during the initial wave of the pandemic, actor Rhea Chakraborty found herself at the center of controversy following the alleged suicide of her partner, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The prevailing narrative portrayed her as a villain exploiting the actor's situation. She also faced a six-week jail stint for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. Fast forward three years, during a rare interview at a conference event, Rhea shed light on the struggle to acknowledge mental health issues, especially when they afflict individuals who are rich and famous.

When questioned about her knowledge of the truth behind Sushant's alleged suicide, Rhea said, "The truth is that mental health is widely misunderstood in our country. While progress is being made, with the youth beginning to address this issue, India is still grappling with comprehending mental health, particularly when it affects a renowned individual. People often question, 'Why would someone who possesses fame and success be depressed?'"

Rhea noted that this perception stems from society's notion of fame and wealth. When individuals who seemingly have it all still grapple with mental health challenges, it prompts others to question their own aspirations. She emphasized, "This is what unsettles people." Rhea said that society is slowly evolving in its understanding of mental health, but it remains challenging for many to accept that individuals who are rich, famous, and accomplished can suffer from mental health issues.

Addressing Sushant's mental health struggles, Rhea openly admitted her awareness of his condition. When asked if she comprehended the factors that led to Sushant's suicide, the actor stated, "I can never fully understand what drove him to make that decision because I cannot inhabit his thoughts, despite common belief. However, I can affirm that he was dealing with mental health challenges; that is the truth I know." She also mentioned that investigative agencies are still examining his case and will provide their findings in due course.

Rhea was previously blamed for Sushant's demise, which she now attributes to societal norms of patriarchy. She explained, "They claimed that his transformation occurred when I entered his life. He had his own identity before me—a man who rose from a small town to achieve great success in Bollywood. That is not a mind that can be easily controlled."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)