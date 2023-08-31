TAMANNAAH BHATIA SHINES BRIGHTER THAN THE SKY IN PICTURES FROM MALDIVES VACAY

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Jailer, took to her social media handle to share a string of enthralling pictures as a treat to her fans. The 33-year-old actor is now vacationing in the Maldives. Her post from the nation of islands is all about soaking in the sun, sand, and sea.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tamannaah dropped several pictures from her exotic trip. Sharing the snapshots, she captioned the post with three rainbow emojis. The Plan A Plan B actor has not only exuded her beach style but also displayed how she is relishing her vacation. Going by one of her shared photos, it seems like the actor also enjoyed some good food during her mini-break.

As soon as Tamannaah dropped the pictures, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with red heart emojis. A user commented, "Looks like ’AKHRI’ Sach ke baad ka ’PEHLA’ vacation @tamannaahspeaks ... Please enjoy and have fun." Another user commented, "When she's literally shining brighter than the sky." One more commented, "BEAUTY at the beach." A fan wrote, "Love that hat! Much needed." Another wrote, "Gorgeous!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah recently appeared in the Rajinikanth starrer action comedy film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in the movie Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari Wagh. The action-packed film is slated for release next year.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth's Jailer hits 150 million views on YouTube in just a month