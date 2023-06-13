Hyderabad Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma The duo was rumoured to be together for quite some time when a video of the two reportedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced Even though they chose to remain silent about their relationship they were often spotted together in Mumbai Recently in an interview she admitted that everything between them started on the sets of their Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 She stated that Vijay is a person who she cares about deeply and that he is her happy place While speaking about Vijay in the interview Tamannaah said I don t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your costar I have had so many costars Tamannaah believes that falling in love or having feelings for someone is more personal and has nothing to do with their profession and continued saying I mean that s not the reason why this would happen For Tamannaah Vijay is someone who she genuinely looks up to and bonded with him naturally She said He is someone who came to me with all his guard down Then it became very easy for me to put all my guard down Tamannaah further shared that highachieving women face the issue of believing they must work hard for everything When something is so simple and you don t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything He s a person who I care about deeply and yeah he s my happy place she said Also read Tamannaah Bhatia has THIS to say on Rajinikanth s thoughtful giftMeanwhile Tamannaah and Vijay will next be seen together in Lust Stories 2 helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma Konkona Sensharma R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh The movie will stream from June 29 on Netflix