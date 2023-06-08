TAMANNAAH BHATIA HAS THIS TO SAY ON RAJINIKANTHS THOUGHTFUL GIFT

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Rajinikanth, feels fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity of working with the veteran actor. Expressing happiness about it, Tamannah told ANI, "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

Jailer will be out in theatres on August 10. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of her web series Jee Karda. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka are also a part of the show. The show will take us on a ride filled with fun, drama, and emotions capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected.

From experiencing life together, falling in love, making mistakes and even having their hearts crushed, they learn that even the finest friendships and relationships cannot be flawless. Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposes to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his longtime girlfriend. Their school friends join the wedding celebrations, but complications arise and relationships take an intriguing twist.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Tamannaah said, "The show is very real. It has heart and warmth attached to it. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia." The show will be out on Prime Video on June 15. (ANI)