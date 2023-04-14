SONI RAZDAN DEDICATES ADORABLE POST TO ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR ON THEIR FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: It's been a year since Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot. As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan took to social media to share unseen pictures from her daughter's wedding album.

Soni took to Instagram to share a motley of images from Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Wishing the couple on completing a year of marital bliss, Soni wrote, "On this day last year my sweet ❤️’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards … ♥️🥰🥂."

From entering wedlock to welcoming their little princess Raha to having a blockbuster in Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir had a fabulous 2022. The couple had an intimate wedding at Ranbir's Mumbai home. The duo, who had plans to have a destination wedding, finally tied the knot on the balcony where they spent most cherished moments together.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding was a close-knit affair attended by immediate family and close friends of the couple. They later had a reception which too was for limited guests. Ranbir and Alia embraced parenthood a few months after their April wedding. On November 6, 2022, Alia gave birth to their daughter Raha in Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be making her international debut with Heart of Stone. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.